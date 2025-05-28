Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Ride-sharing platform Rapido has partnered with the Society for Advanced Clinical and Therapeutic Emergency Medicine (SACTEM) to provide basic life support training to over 1,000 bike, auto and cab captains across 16 cities in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

The initiative was flagged off on the World Emergency Medicine Day, which is observed globally on May 27 every year.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

Rapido refers to drivers on its platform as captains.

The training is being rolled out in a phased manner, with the first phase covering captains across 16 cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Vizag. Plans are underway to expand the initiative to many more locations in the coming months, Rapido said.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

"By equipping our captains with life-saving skills, Rapido is taking a meaningful step toward making the roads safer and building a culture of care," said Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)