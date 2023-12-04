Latest News | Real Challenge is to Promote Learning Beyond Classroom: J&K LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the real challenge for the education system is to promote learning beyond the classroom and impart life skills.

Sinha also called upon the teaching community and the educational institutions to adopt best practices aligned with the National Education Policy to bridge the learning gaps.

“Never stop chasing your dreams, is my message to our youth. Discover what you really love doing, strive continuously to achieve new goals, reflect on your greatest passion and never ever stop believing in yourself,” Sinha said addressing a function at a private school here.

The Lt Governor said there was a transformation taking place in the education sector and emphasised the need to reinvent the concepts of classroom learning.

“School is the cradle of future leaders and centre of creativity, character building and a fundamental medium to strengthen the value system in our society. Today, the real challenge before our education system is to promote learning beyond the classroom and impart life skills,” he said.

Sinha said the NEP has provided immense possibilities to elevate learning and create a conducive environment for critical thinking, creativity, individuality and inquisitiveness to flourish to foster learning in young children.

