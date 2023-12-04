Different parts of Chennai reported waterlogging as heavy rains triggered by cyclone Michaung lashed the city on Monday morning, December 4. In a video shared by ANI, streets were seen flooded and several cars submerged due to waterlogging in Velachery and Pallikaranai areas. Heavy rainfall brought suburban metro and road transport to a halt. Chennai airport also faced flood like situation and several flights were cancelled. Extremely heavy rainfall battered the city a day before cyclone Michaung is set to cross the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Lightning With Moderate Rain Likely Over These Places in Next Three Hours, Says Chennai Meteorological Centre.

Chennai City Partly Submerged:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A car was seen stuck in the massive waterlogging in Chennai's Velachery and Pallikaranai areas, caused due to heavy rainfall (Video source: A local present at the site of the incident) pic.twitter.com/Lvl9MJnw0N — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).