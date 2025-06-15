Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 15 (PTI) The district administrations of Karnataka's Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have declared a holiday for all schools on Monday after the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall along the Karnataka coast.

Separate notifications were issued by the respective Deputy Commissioners stating that the closure applies to both government and private institutions across the two coastal districts, from Anganwadi to the high school level.

The decision comes as the region continues to receive intense monsoon showers with several areas already reporting waterlogging, localised flooding, and landslip threats.

Authorities have urged the public to remain indoors during periods of intense rainfall and advised schools and educational institutions to take all precautionary measures when reopening.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places along coastal Karnataka, prompting disaster management units and emergency response teams to remain on alert.

