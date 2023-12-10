Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the youth to dedicate themselves to the vision of a developed India.

"Future belongs to India and our youth. I am confident that the youth will lead the world to build a prosperous society," Sinha said, attending the closing ceremony of State level 'Yuva Utsav: India@2047' here.

The two-day event was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

The Lt Governor emphasised the need to harness the vibrant energy of youth to achieve constructive goals.

"Youth is the most powerful tool to shape the better future and usher in socio-economic revolution," he said.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the winners under various categories including painting, poetry, declamation, photography and culture.

He commended the endeavour to integrate five youth-centric programmes for this year's 'Yuva Utsav' inspired by 'Panch Pran,' or five vows, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement.

"Youth power is the greatest asset of our country. They have courage to stand alone against all odds and challenges without any fear and are always ready to provide new ideas and new initiatives for the betterment of the society," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said the creativity, charisma, and hard work of youth is the formidable force that is setting a new agenda of development.

"The new ideas and conviction is stimulating various sectors and contributing to new discoveries and innovation," he said.

He said initiative, leadership, self-confidence, persistence, imagination and courage to learn from failure are rare qualities of youth, which influences the society and opens the door of new possibilities in developmental journeys.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the winners and jury members of the Yuva Utsav.

