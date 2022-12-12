New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Regional music streaming took the lead over English and Hindi music in terms of both the time spent and number of times the songs were played on Airtel's music app Wynk in 2022, the company said on Monday.

However, Bollywood film Brahmastra's song 'Kesariya' was the top song on the music app, Wynk said in its performance highlights report for 2022.

"Regional music share up from 38 to 54 per cent driven by rising interest in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil Language music. Hindi and English music share (were) stable," Wynk Music said in the report.

The company shared that the top global album on the platform was "Proof" by the Korean band BTS, while the most popular Indian artist was Aditya A and his song 'Chand Baliyan'.

Independent artists on the platform jumped 200 per cent to 303 from August 2022 when Wynk Studio was launched.

"In 2022, Wynk launched ‘Wynk Studio', India's largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists. The studio has signed up more than 300 artists on the platform from India, Singapore and the US with over 500 published songs," the report said.

Pratik Gandhi was the top Wynk Studio artist with 48 million streams.

The platform shared that 110 hours were spent on the platform per month on an average, with daily average of 3.8 hours.

It also said it will create over 100 million personalised lists customised for every listener who has streamed a minimum of 20 songs on Wynk in 2022.

