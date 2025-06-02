New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported a 26 per cent jump in total sales at 89,429 units in May, as compared to 71,010 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 75,820 units last month, as against 63,531 units in May last year, up 19 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports grew by 82 per cent to 13,609 units last month, as compared to 7,479 units in the year-ago month.

"This month, we've continued to build on our momentum with steady growth in India and international markets," B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said.

