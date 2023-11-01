New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported a 2.68 per cent increase in sales to 84,435 units in October as against 82,235 units in the same month last year.

Dometic sales were at 80,958 units last month as against 76,528 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports were, however, down 39 per cent to 3,477 units as compared to 5,707 units in October 2022, it added.

