New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022.

The company had sold 33,529 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021.

Similarly, exports were also up at 8,451 units compared to 6,296 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Also Read | 5G Launch in India: Airtel Announces Launch of 5G Service in 8 Cities, Likely To Cover Entire India by 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)