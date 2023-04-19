Hamirpur, Apr 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Power Board on Wednesday said it will spend about Rs 156 crore to modernise and strengthen the electricity supply system in Hamirpur -- the home district of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to Rajesh Kumar, superintending engineer of HP Power Board, Hamirpur, an estimate of Rs 156 crore has been prepared for strengthening and modernisation of the power supply system in the district.

The funds would be spent on the construction of new electrical sub-stations as well as modernisation of transformers and lines and many other works, he said, adding that once the modernisation plan is implemented, the district will stop facing any power supply related problems.

He informed that a provision of Rs 5.54 crore has been made for a 33-KV power sub-station at Ukhli and Rs 7.87 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 33-KV electric sub-station in Saloni. Similarly, a 33-KV sub-station will be constructed in Danddu at a cost of about Rs 8.80 crore.

Kumar said according to the power board's estimate, about Rs 96.64 crore will be spent on the installation of new transformers, strengthening of old transformers, conversion of lines, modernisation of electric cable lines and other equipment.

A separate detailed project report (DPR) estimating an investment of about Rs 37.5 crore has been prepared for the modernisation of power supply system in Hamirpur city, he said.

Besides, a 132-KV electrical sub-station will be set up at Kotla village of Barsar assembly constituency at a cost of about Rs 27 crore.

Residents of at least three dozen panchayats under Barsar and Bhoranj assembly constituencies are expected to be benefitted by this project, he added.

