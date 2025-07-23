Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Police have confiscated the banned gutka valued at Rs 17.4 lakh from a tempo and arrested one person in this connection in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The tempo was intercepted on Mumbai-Pune road on Monday evening.

Upon checking, the police recovered gutka of various brands from the vehicle, the official from Kamote police station said.

A 23-year-old man, resident of Kandivli in neighbouring Mumbai, was arrested in this connection on Tuesday, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Efforts were on to trace another person involved in the offence, the official said.

