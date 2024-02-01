Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 72 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for repairing of roads damaged by heavy rain last monsoon, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said here on Thursday.

He said that a provision of Rs 1 crore has been made for each of 68 assembly constituencies in the state.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of Rs 259 crore has been released under NDRF and SDRF in the current financial year to various divisions of the Public Works Department for road repair, Singh said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)