New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Steel maker Rudra Global Infra is looking to set up 30-megawatt renewable energy projects in Gujarat, mainly for captive usage.

The company is also in the process of setting up a 3.3-megawatt wind energy project at a cost of over Rs 32 crore, Rudra Global Infra said in an exchange filing.

"The company has received the Bank Sanction Letter, approving approximately 75 per cent of the funding for the 3.3 MW wind power project," it added.

In addition to wind energy, the company is also actively planning to undertake solar power projects and/or other equivalent renewable energy projects totalling 25–30 MW, the company said.

The total project cost of the project being set up in Gujarat is Rs 32.28 crore.

The installation of the 3.3 MW wind turbine is progressing as planned and is expected to be operational by December 2025.

It is projected to generate approximately 1.1 crore units of power annually. This will be the fourth wind turbine installed by the company, enhancing its total renewable energy capacity to 8 MW, capable of producing approximately 1.7 crore units per annum.

The company further said it remains fully committed to maximising the use of renewable energy sources.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd, earlier known as MDICL, manufactures thermo-mechanically treated bars and mild steel (MS) billets.

