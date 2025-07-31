New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Cyber security firm SAFE has raised USD 70 million in a fresh funding round led by Avataar Ventures for building CyberAGI, the company said on Thursday.

Artificial intelligence major OpenAI defines AGI as the next version of AI that may surpass human intelligence.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

"SAFE... announced a USD 70 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners, Prosperity7 Ventures, and existing investors including Eight Roads, John Chambers and Sorenson Capital among others," the company said in a statement.

SAFE said the total fund raised by the company has reached USD 170 million.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

Alongside the funding, SAFE unveiled an upgrade to its Cyber Risk Singularity platform that the company claims to be the world's first fully autonomous Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution, powered by Agentic AI.

"The capital will be used to accelerate SAFE's dominance in the cyber risk management market and fuel continued innovation to build Agentic AI-native reasoning models to move closer to SAFE's mission to achieve CyberAGI," the the California-based company said in a statement.

"We have over 100 employees in India. Most of our investment will go into India as... almost all our products and engineering is in the country," SAFE Co-founder and CEO Saket Modi said.

Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, and IHG are among its customers, SAFE said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)