New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) SAIL on Wednesday said it has supplied special grade steel for INS Arnala, the warship which has been inducted into the Indian Navy.

INS Arnala is the first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) series equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions and low-intensity maritime operations.

SAIL supplied the entire requirement of special steel for the indigenously designed and built INS Arnala which was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the company said in a statement.

"SAIL has taken a step forward towards the country's self-reliance in the defence sector and import substitution," the company said without sharing details of the quantity..

SAIL had also supplied special steel in the past to INS Vikrant, INS Vindyagiri, INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, among other notable defence projects.

