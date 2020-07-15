New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Premium homeware brand Tupperware on Wednesday said sales of its dry storage and preparation range have gone up by 30 per cent in the last three months.

The company expects to continue this momentum in the coming months, Tupperware India said in a statement.

"The sales contribution of conservation and preparation range have gone up by 30% in the past three months and we foresee a steady rise in sales of these categories in the coming months as well," Tupperware India MD Deepak Chhabra said.

The dry storage and preparation range comprises items like containers, bowls, dosa/idli batter storer, plastic rice keeper, among others.

According to him, the brand has become more relevant for consumer during the lockdown times.

"These have been times of greater involvement and innovation in the kitchen. Consumers have been conscious of food handling, waste management and even leftover utilisation.

"The task of managing and keeping the kitchen functional was mostly delegated to house helps in the urban house-holds, but with COVID-19 restrictions, consumers become more involved in the kitchen and realised the value of a highly function premium quality solution like Tupperware," he said.

Tupperware has also has partnered on-demand delivery service platforms Swiggy Genie and Dunzo for home delivery of its range of products.

Swiggy Genie will help in delivering Tupperware products in 32 cities and Dunzo in 13 cities, the statement added.

"We have partnered with Swiggy Genie and Dunzo across multiple cities for our brand stores followed by home delivery across locations nationally and the consumer uptake for this service has been really encouraging," he said.

According to the company, 80 per cent of its retail stores are now functional. PTI KRH

