New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 879 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 542 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,666 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year, as compared to Rs 25,644 crore in the year-ago period, Samvardhana Motherson International said in a regulatory filing.

"Our performance demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of our diversified business model," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

The company remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet with control on capex and leverage ratio, he added.

