Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Friday said it has facilitated the integration of Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar under its Mandi section.

The bank's Yono Krishi platform has been catering to all the farmers' agricultural needs, from sowing to harvesting.

With this integration, the farmer customers of the bank can avail free home delivery of all farming related products in over 27,000 locations across the country from IFFCO eBazar portal, a bank release said.

Farmers can place order online for seeds, fertilizers, agri machinery, pesticides, organic products and various other farm products with no minimum order value through IFFCO eBazar portal. “With the integration of IFFCO Bazar on Yono Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online. This is another step towards fulfilling the vision of the government of doubling the farmer's income by 2022,” bank's managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said in the release.

Over three crore registered Yono customers will benefit with the integration of Yono Krishi and IFFCO eBazar, the bank said.

In a separate statement, IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said the IFFCO eBazar portal is aimed at realising the prime minister's dream of doubling farmers' income through a digital first and farmer-centric approach.

Through the portal, farmers not only can order best quality non-subsidised fertilisers and other agriculture inputs but can also get answers to their queries through a farmers' forum and a dedicated helpline, he added.

IFFCO Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar said the collaboration will help IFFCO eBazar to reach out to over 3 crore registered customers of Yono, a large part of which happens to be farmers. "Through the partnership, we can leverage the strong brand equity in rural India to create a trustworthy ecosystem which will ultimately help reduce the input costs for farmers," he added.

IFFCO eBazar is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IFFCO Ltd. Through its online B2C platform IFFCO eBazar sells a variety of agro products. The platform is available in 12 languages through app (both Playstore and AppStore) and portal.

