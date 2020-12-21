Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) Ladies Club has donated winter goods and study material to over 100 families settled in various settlement areas here.

As part of the Joy of Giving programme, SBI Ladies Club led by its Chairman Rama Pandey donated blankets, warm cloths, toys and study material for students of more than 100 poor families recently, the country's largest lender said in a statement on Monday.

These goods were given to the people displaced from Damkheda and Subhash Nagar areas and re-settled in Nayi Basti and Chalees Jhuggi area by the club, it said.

Ration was also distributed to these people through SBI Stridhan, created by the contribution of women of SBI family in war against COVID-19, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)