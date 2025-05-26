New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Monday posted a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 54.61 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 592.60 crore in the quarter from Rs 475.38 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit rose to Rs 267.89 crore from Rs 172.03 crore a year ago.

The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 2,661.28 crore from Rs 2,215.98 crore in FY24.

