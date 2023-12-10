New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Score of students from different institutions were detained on Sunday as they marched towards the Jantar Mantar protest site to mark the Human Rights Day, police said.

Some students' organisations alleged police manhandled them and took the detained students to some undisclosed location and thrashed them, allegations rejected by the Delhi Police.

"A group of protestors came at the Vijay Chowk and when they were asked to disperse as they were in violation of 144 CrPC, they became aggressive due to which they were detained," a senior police officer said.

Police further said that in the process two police personnel sustained head injuries who were rushed to a nearby hospital and an action as per the law was taken.

"The allegations regarding a missing person are wrong. No brutal action was taken against anyone," said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) in a statement condemned the Delhi Police action on protestors on the Human Rights Day. They demanded the release of all detained students.

"The Delhi Police detained and attacked the protestors who has gathered near Jantar Mantar. The gathering, comprised students, lawyers, farmers, mazdoors, women, LGBTQ and children marched towards Jantar Mantar but was met with barricading as well as a large cohort of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel who brutally attacked the protestors. Women and LGBTQ persons were particularly targeted, with men constable dragging them by the hair and physically assaulting many," read the statement.

Protesters said that a student, Gaurav Singh, was brutally beaten by the police.

