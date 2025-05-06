New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has developed an 'investor charter' for KRAs detailing the services provided to investors along with their rights and grievance redressal mechanism.

Additionally, the investor charter would provide details about activities of KRAs as well as dos and don'ts for investors.

This charter is aimed at facilitating investor awareness about various activities where an investor/client has to deal with KYC (Know Your Client) Registration Agencies (KRAs) for availing investor service requests.

In its circular, Sebi asked registered KRAs to bring the investor charter to the notice of existing and new investors by putting it on their websites and displaying it at prominent places in offices.

With regard to services provided by KRAs to investors, Sebi said a KRA facilitates registration and modification of KYC records of investors in the securities market through registered-intermediaries, ensuring verification and validation of the investor's identity.

KRA provides ease of access to investors or registered intermediaries to track status of KYC registration and modification, online.

