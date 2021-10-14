New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday decided to introduce an online mechanism for obtaining SCORES credentials for all companies intending to list their securities on stock exchanges.

"This has been done as part of Sebi's green initiative and to streamline the redressal of investor grievances against companies before listing," according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Therefore, such companies are no longer required to submit a physical copy of the form or send e-mail to Sebi as was provided in a circular issued in December 18, 2014.

"It has now been decided tointroduce an online mechanism for obtaining SCORES credentials for all companies intending to list their securities on Sebi-recognised stock exchanges," as per a circular on Thursday.

SCORES is Sebi Complaints Redress System.

The online form can be accessed on the SCORES.

The companies are required to attach a declaration along with the online form on the letter head of the company signed by the compliance officer.

The companies intending to list on main board need to submit the declaration that the DRHP has been submitted with Sebi. While, those intending to list on SME/debt platform need to declare that an application to list its securities has been submitted with the stock exchange or in-principal approval has been obtained from the exchange.

The SCORES credentials are to be sent to the e-mail ID of the compliance officer/ dealing officer as provided in the online form. HRS hrs

