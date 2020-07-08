Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI): Information technology security startup Securden Inc which has offices in Chennai and in the United States has received funding of USD 1.2 million as a seed investment round led by global venture capital firm Accel, a top company official said.

According to company co-founder Balasubramanian Venkatramani, the funding would be usedfor taking up the company's marketing, research and development among others, a statement said.

Securden is engaged in preventing identity thefts, malware propagation and insider threats among many others, a company statement said.

The investment round builds on Securden's momentum as a company witnessing rapid adoption by enterprises across various sectors including banking and financial, healthcare, education and government among others.

The funding of USD 1.2 million (about Rs 9 crore) has seen participation from Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham, Axilor Ventures, Eka1.com CEO, Manav Garg and Caratlane CEO, Mithun Sacheti, the statement said.

"Securden has built a comprehensive top of the line privileged access management suite of products," Accel Partner, Prayank Swaroop said.

"...We are happy to do our seed investment in Bala and Kumaran," he added.

Incorporated in 2018 by Balasubramanian Venkatramani and Kumaran Balan, Securden's governance suite is built on key security principles -- zero trust security, least privilege enforcement and continuous risk assessment, the statement said.PTI VIJ SS

