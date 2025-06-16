Thane, Jun 16 (PTI ) A security wall of a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident that occurred in the Lokmanya Tilak Nagar area around 2 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said the wall, approximately 5 feet high, collapsed, and the remaining section of the structure has been deemed dangerous.

The affected area has been barricaded to prevent access and minimise any potential risk, the official said.

