New Delhi, November 8: Services were affected for over an hour on a section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault in a train, officials said. The services were affected from 8:25 am to 10:09 am on the Majlis Park-Maujpur section, they said. The Pink Line connects Mukundpur Depot to Shiv Vihar.

"Train services on metro's Pink Line (Majlis Park-Maujpur) were affected on the down line going from Majlis Park towards Maujpur from 8:25 am to 10:09 am on Wednesday due to a technical fault observed in a train as it approached Durgabai Deshmukh metro station," a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Delhi Metro Update: Services Delayed on This Line, Check Details.

During this period, train services were provided through single-line operation between Mayapuri and Lajpat Nagar via the up track. As a result, trains were available at a lesser headway in the section, he said.

Train services on the remaining sections of the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Mayapuri and Lajpat Nagar to Maujpur were running normally during this period on both up and down tracks. Passengers were informed about the issue through centralised announcements at stations and inside trains, the official said. Momentum 2.0 Launched by DMRC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Introduces App for Virtual Shopping.

The faulty train was stabled in the stabling line at Durgabai Deshmukh metro station at 10:09 am and thereafter, normal train services resumed on the entire Pink Line, he said.

