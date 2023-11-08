The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced a delay in the Pink Line service from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. DMRC took to X to share the information with the public."Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on X. However, it has assured that no other service lines will be affected. Momentum 2.0 Launched by DMRC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Introduces App for Virtual Shopping.

Delhi Metro Update

Pink Line Update Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other line. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 8, 2023

