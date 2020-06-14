Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Seven of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 78,127 Cr in M-cap; HDFC Bank Takes Biggest Hit

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:12 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies together lost Rs 78,127.74 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest knock.

From the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and HDFC ended the week with gains.

Also Read | Jio Platforms Investments: TPG Capital to Buy 0.93% For Rs 4,547 crore, Says Reliance Industries.

HDFC Bank's market valuation plunged Rs 28,391.71 crore to Rs 5,39,305.38 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 13,638.89 crore to reach Rs 3,05,456.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 11,882.72 crore to Rs 2,53,197.91 crore.

Also Read | Aarogyapath: Government Launches 'aarogyapath.in' Portal to Provide Real-Time Availability Updates on Critical Healthcare Supplies.

ICICI Bank's valuation diminished by Rs 8,411.45 crore to Rs 2,22,918.94 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 7,313.87 crore to Rs 2,38,469.29 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys dipped Rs 4,961.86 crore to Rs 2,94,772.86 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell by Rs 3,527.24 crore to Rs 7,64,998.67 crore.

In contrast, RIL added Rs 5,198.31 crore to its market valuation to stand at Rs 10,07,204.41 crore.

HDFC's valuation jumped Rs 4,555.28 crore to reach Rs 3,10,486.85 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by Rs 4,464.15 crore to close the trading week at Rs 4,94,862.23 crore.

The BSE Sensex declined 506.35 points or 1.47 per cent for the week ended Friday.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

