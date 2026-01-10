The release of the teaser for the highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has sparked intense online discussion, primarily centred on a brief but striking scene featuring lead actor Yash. To celebrate the Rocking Star's 40th birthday on January 8, the makers dropped a glimpse of his character, Raya, in a neo-noir world of grit and violence. While the teaser showcases high-octane action, a specific intimate sequence inside a car parked in a cemetery led to widespread curiosity regarding the identity of the actress appearing alongside him. 'Toxic' Teaser: Yash Impresses As Intense and Enigmatic Raya, Complete With Action and Intimacy in Geetu Mohandas-Directed Film (Watch Video).

Geetu Mohandas Sets the Record Straight About the Viral Actress in the ‘Toxic’ Teaser

Following the teaser's debut, social media was flooded with theories about the "mystery woman." To end the speculation, director Geetu Mohandas took to Instagram on Friday (January 9) to officially identify the performer. Sharing a still from the film, Mohandas wrote, "This beauty is my cemetery girl," tagging the actress as Beatriz Taufenbach.

The director also used her platform to respond to the debate surrounding the scene’s bold nature. In a cryptic follow-up post, she noted she was "chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, and women playing systems," framing the sequence as a deliberate narrative choice regarding female agency.

Who is Beatriz Taufenbach?

Beatriz Taufenbach is a Brazilian actress and model who initially gained recognition in the fashion industry. She entered the professional scene through the Karacter Model Tour in 2014 and has since built a portfolio across national and international runways.

Beyond modelling, Taufenbach has trained extensively as a performer, with creative interests in music and singing. While Toxic marks a major breakout moment for her in Indian cinema, her role as the "cemetery girl" has already made her an overnight sensation.

Social Media Presence

Since being tagged by the director, fans have flocked to Taufenbach’s Instagram account, @beatrizbach. Despite her sudden surge in global visibility, the actress appears to value her privacy. As of January 10, 2026, her profile remains set to private, currently maintaining a modest following of approximately 1,855 users.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Toxic’:

More About ‘Toxic’

Toxic is Yash’s first project since the 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Set against the backdrop of drug cartels in 1980s Goa, the film is being shot simultaneously in English and Kannada to appeal to a global audience. The production features a massive ensemble cast including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa. 'Toxic' Teaser: Who Is the Actress With Yash in Intimate Car Scene? Natalie Burn or Beatriz Taufenbach? Director Geetu Mohandas Reveals 'Cemetery Girl' Name! (See Post).

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

