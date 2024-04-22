Shimla/Hamirpur, Apr 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP Monday targeted the ruling Congress over an attack on a college student in Palampur two days back and alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led dispensation wants to create a riot-like situation ahead of the election.

The 21-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man near the Palampur bus stand in Kangra district on Saturday. The man has since been arrested and booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) among others, according to Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her arms and head, and was being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, police said.

In a statement issued here, Himachal BJP president Rajiv Bindal alleged that the Chief Minister Sukhu-led government wants to create a riot-like situation. He claimed that Sukhu's statements at a public meeting about beating up and threatening an elected MLA gave free rein to goons in the state and as a result, the college student was brutally attacked.

Bindal was referring to Sukhu's "Bhutto ko Kootto (beat Bhutto)" remark while addressing a gathering in Kutlehar on April 6. Devinder Kumar Bhutto, a former Congress MLA, is the BJP's candidate for the Kutlehar assembly bypoll.

Meanwhile, the chief minister met with the family members of the student in Palampur on Monday and assured of strict action in the case. Investigations are underway and reasons leading to such an incident will also be probed, Sukhu said.

The BJP's candidate for the Sujanpur assembly bypoll Rajendra Rana alleged that no one was safe under the current Congress regime in Himachal Pradesh and the morale of criminals was high due to their "links with the rulers".

Rana and Bhutto are among six Congress rebels who voted in favour of the BJP's nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27. These MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker for defying a whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government during the cut motion and budget. All six joined the BJP and were fielded from their respective seats in the Assembly bypolls.

Later in the day, Sukhu reached Sujanpur on a two-day tour of his home district Hamirpur and termed the charges of the Congress rebels regarding discrimination with their areas "false" and "contrary to facts".

Rana has accused the Sukhu government of having failed on all fronts and claimed that development has come to a standstill and the guarantees given to the people have not been fulfilled.

