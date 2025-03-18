Gangtok, Mar 18 (PTI) Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has asked the Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to hold a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) event in the Himalayan state.

A press release issued by the Sikkim Lok Sabha MP said that this initiative aims to highlight Northeast India's potential in the AI-driven future and advocate for its active inclusion in India's AI policy.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme App Launched: Here's How To Apply for the Programme via PMIS Application.

"The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology has responded positively to the proposal, acknowledging the strategic significance of such an event in fostering innovation, skill development, and economic growth in the region. The minister has assured further discussions and collaboration to assess the feasibility of hosting the event, in line with the government's vision of inclusive technological advancement," said the release.

Subba said, "Northeast India has immense talent and potential to contribute to India's AI landscape. A dedicated AI platform in the region will empower youth, entrepreneurs, and researchers, ensuring their active participation in the country's digital transformation."

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"Sikkim has the potential to play a pivotal role in shaping India's AI revolution. With one of the highest literacy rates in the country, the state is well-positioned to embrace AI and provide its youth with the necessary training to become part of India's future-ready workforce," the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)