Mumbai, March 18: The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) took a significant step forward on Monday when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a dedicated mobile app in New Delhi. The app is designed to streamline the application process and provide real-time updates to applicants.

Announced in the Budget 2024-25, the PMIS aims to facilitate one crore internships in 500 leading companies over five years. A pilot phase, introduced in October 2024, initially targeted 1.25 lakh internships for young job seekers. ‘Prime Minister Internship App’ Launched by FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Boost Youth Employability.

The PMIS app offers an intuitive interface, Aadhaar-based face authentication for hassle-free registration, and real-time updates on new opportunities. At the launch event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the scheme’s importance in aligning education with industry demands to boost youth employability. She also called on industries to contribute towards developing a skilled workforce. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

How To Apply for PMIS via New App

Get the PMIS App from the official website or app store.

Sign up easily with Aadhaar face authentication.

Explore internships across various industries.

Submit applications directly through the app.

Stay updated with real-time notifications on selections and new openings.

The government has introduced a new app to make internships more accessible for young job seekers. Round II of applications is still open, with the deadline set for the end of this month.

Round I, launched in October 2024, offered 1.27 lakh internships, while Round II, which began in January 2025, has over 1.18 lakh openings. Applicants must be 21–24 years old, not enrolled in a full-time course or job, and their family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh annually.

