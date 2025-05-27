Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed single-use plastic as the "biggest threat" to the environment, and rued that lack of substitutes makes states to permit its usage.

Speaking at an event organised by Balrampur Chini Mills here, Fadnavis said states including Maharashtra have banned single-use plastic but added that half of the plastic people use continues to be single-use one.

"Today since there are no sustainable solutions for exports, for packaging, we still have to permit use of single-use plastic. And I think today the biggest threat to our environment is this single-use plastic," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister also invited Balrampur Chini Mills to invest in Maharashtra, pointing out that the company already has 10 plants in Uttar Pradesh. Fadnavis also quipped that he will speak to UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to allow the company to invest in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said the sugar industry presents continued challenges for policymakers, and added that the presence of fair and remunerative price sometimes results in situations where the remuneration for raw material is more than the selling price of finished product because the prices are influenced by global markets, while domestic considerations weigh on deciding the FRP to farmers.

There are challenges even when there is an excess production of sugar, and the urge to manage retail prices domestically leads to export curbs on the commodity, he said.

Balrampur Chini Mills on Tuesday launched India's first Poly Lactic acid (PLA) brand 'Balrampur Bioyug', and termed it as an advancement in biopolymer manufacturing and sustainable industrial practices.

The company will be investing Rs 2,850 crore to set up a PLA plant next to its existing facility in Uttar Pradesh's Kumbhi.

