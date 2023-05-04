Chennai, May 4 (PTI) Six persons including two children, all from one family, were killed when the auto in which they were travelling collided with a government bus at Manamai village near Mahabalipuram, about 57 km from here, said police on Thursday.

The family was returning to Chennai in an auto from Karapakkam when the vehicle rammed into a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus proceeding to Puducherry from here, at Manamai village on East Coast Road.

Govindan, the auto driver, his mother, wife, daughter, and two granddaughters aged 5 and 7, respectively, were killed on the spot, police said. The Mamallapuram police have registered a case.

