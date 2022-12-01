New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Thursday reported two-fold increase in sales for November 2022 at 4,433 units.

The company had sold 2,196 units in the same month last year.

Also Read | India on Track To Achieve 6.8-7% GDP Growth This Fiscal, Says Chief Economic Advsior V Anantha Nageswaran.

"We have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, the automaker sold 48,933 units, which is more than double of the 23,858 cars sold in 2021.

Also Read | TNEB Aadhaar Linking Status: How To Check Online If Your UIDAI Number Is Linked With TANGEDCO E-Bill.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)