Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Logistics firm Smartr Logistics has launched its express door-to-door service 'Wheelex,' and also plans to add 10 more transit hubs in the next three months.

The new services, which has been launched pan-India through a line-haul vehicular network and 10 new transit hubs across the country, is in addition to the company's existing Air Express (Aerex) products, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it has customised the new service into four distinct express services, on each for B2B, part truck load, full truck load and eComm segments.

"The National Logistics Policy, announced by the Government in September aims to streamline and digitise the logistics services in the country and Smartr is addressing the market demands to reduce the overall cost of logistics," Yogesh Dhingra, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Smartr Logistics, said.

Smartr has added 10 transit hubs across the country. These are in addition to its existing pan-India presence across over 86 cities and more than 133 service centres.

"Within the next three months, Smartr will add another 10 transit hubs along major routes within the country as well as another 15 new cities," said Sarthak Dhingra, Vice President and Head of infrastructure, automation at Smartr Logistics.

