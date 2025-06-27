Gurugram, Jun 27 (PTI) Technology solutions provider SoftwareOne India on Friday announced the launch of a software stack in collaboration with Microsoft, which will help small businesses enhance security and adopt artificial intelligence.

The 'SaMBIT- SoftwareOne India' is a curated set of Microsoft solution bundles designed to help India's small and medium businesses (SMBs) boost productivity, enhance security and adopt AI with confidence, according to a statement.

The launch of SaMBIT to mark the Global Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) Day reflects SoftwareOne's commitment to simplify, accelerate, maximize, build, inspire, and transform the way Indian SMBs operate, collaborate, and innovate, it said.

"At SoftwareOne, we believe SMBs are not just part of India's economy, they are the backbone of its innovation," said Munish Gupta, Managing Director, SoftwareOne India.

"With SaMBIT, we are bridging the technology access gap for this segment, offering future-ready solutions that are affordable, scalable, and aligned with business needs", said Vaishali Kasture, India and South Asia Leader, Small Medium Enterprises and Channel, Microsoft India.

To support field and frontline staff, the deskless workforce communication bundle offers Microsoft 365 F3, Copilot Chat, and the agentic AI application -- enabling real-time, AI-assisted communication across distributed teams.

"SaMBIT by SoftwareOne not only addresses critical business communication and unified service requirements but also integrates specialised cybersecurity workshops that demonstrate the complete spectrum of Microsoft Security solutions," says Amit Bidasaria, Director, VSN International Pvt. Ltd".

