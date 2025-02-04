New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Solarium Green Energy on Tuesday said it has set the price band at Rs 181-191 per share for its Rs 105 crore initial share sale, which will hit capital markets for public subscription on February 6.

The public issue will close on February 10 and the shares of the firm will be listed on BSE's SME platform. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue of 55 lakh equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company will fetch up to Rs 105.04 crore from the IPO.

The net proceeds from the IPO are to meet working capital requirements and to address general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The funds raised through this IPO will enhance our working capital, ensuring seamless project execution and positioning Solarium to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the renewable sector," Ankit Garg, Chairman & Managing Director of Solarium Green Energy, said.

Solarium Green Energy specialises in turnkey solutions, including designing, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, transmission systems, and comprehensive O&M services.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)