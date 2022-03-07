Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The South African Tourism on Monday said it is eyeing 64 per cent year-on-year growth in arrivals from India in 2022, capitalising on strong consumer demand in the country through various marketing initiatives including roadshows.

India continues to be one of the top-three focus markets for South Africa, which has outlined a strategic road map to garner 64 per cent y-o-y increase in Indian visitors in 2022, the South African Tourism said in a statement.

The South African Tourism is the tourism marketing arm of the South African government.

India served as the eighth-largest international source market for South Africa and the country is expected to maintain its position in the top-10 this year as well, it said.

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune continue to be top Indian source markets to South Africa, it added.

"We have spent the past two years hoping for and preparing for this exact moment — the return of travel.

"As South African businesses land on Indian shores, we are excited to be introducing our partners and consumers to a host of value-driven and thoughtfully crafted adventures," South African Tourism Hub Head (MEISEA) Neliswa Nkani said.

South Africa is already seeing an uptick in forward travel bookings and hope to further build aspiration and intent to travel, she added.

The tourism board highlighted that boosting connectivity and ease of travel to the destination was a core area of focus this year.

The destination, which remains open to Indian travellers, is also processing tourist visas on priority.

Currently, several stop-over flights fly from India to South Africa, including Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and Air Mauritius.

Travellers from India to South Africa will be required to produce a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin to South Africa, the tourism board said.

"We are glad to announce that we are on track to roll out e-visas in India in the coming months.

"We are also conscious of the need for value-driven itineraries and are undertaking bullish measures to ensure that every rupee spent ensures maximum returns. By engaging with airlines on subsidised fares for the India market, we are looking to bring down the cost of travel remarkably," Nkani added. HRS hrs

