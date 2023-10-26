Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday set up 30 special inter-state check points along the border with Rajasthan to intensify vigil in view of the upcoming assembly polls in the neighbouring state. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav presided over an inter-state coordination meeting of Punjab and Rajasthan police officers at Abohar in Fazilka district. IGP Yadav is the law and order-cum-nodal officer of Punjab Police for assembly elections in Rajasthan. Yadav discussed a robust coordination mechanism on issues, including apprehension of proclaimed offenders (POs), wanted criminals, busting of illegal liquor and drug peddling networks at the meeting, according to an official statement.

The IGP said that patrolling on the certain routes has been intensified by the Punjab Police based on the intelligence inputs.

Intensive checking of liquor godowns and offices of some transport companies is also being carried out regularly, he said.

During the meeting, several vital inputs on liquor and drug smuggling, and properties acquired by the drug smugglers were shared, the statement said.

More than 42 POs of Rajasthan have been arrested by the Punjab Police in the last seven days, he said.

Officers from Rajasthan police, Border Security Force and Punjab excise and taxation department were also present in the meeting.

