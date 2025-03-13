New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The SRCC Staff Association on Wednesday accused the current DUSU president of engaging in unruly behaviour on campus and spreading a malicious campaign on social media.

Delhi University Students' Union President Raunak Khatri, in response, claimed he had gone to the college on March 11 to raise concerns about stray dogs' safety on campus but was denied a fair discussion.

According to the minutes of a virtual meeting held on Wednesday evening, the SRCC Staff Association unanimously condemned what it described as Khatri's "unruly misbehavior" with faculty members and his alleged "malicious social media campaign" against the college.

The association demanded that the college authorities ban Khatri's entry on the campus and initiate legal proceedings against him. It also called for action against SRCC students who, according to the association, were "spreading misinformation and fostering unrest."

The faculty members also urged the administration to preserve CCTV footage from the day of the incident, write to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and Proctor for action against Khatri, and refer the matter to the cyber cell.

In a post on Instagram and X, Khatri accused the college administration of being uncooperative and suppressing student voices.

"I uploaded a video with evidence that clearly shows how the Vice-Principal refused to discuss the issue of dogs. She misled us by claiming she had a class, but when we went to the classroom, no students were present. She then called the police and asked them to throw us out," the member of Congress-affiliated NSUI said in his statement.

He also alleged that certain faculty members intimidated students by invoking their affiliations with "sangathan."

"The question is, will such organisations run the university? Professors who suppress students and fail to take their classes properly should not be given the status of a Guru," Khatri said.

According to Khatri, students have been raising concerns about the treatment of the dogs since last August 2024 but were ignored by the administration.

"The students have been using their personal resources to vaccinate and sterilize the dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. Despite this, they faced harassment," Khatri said, adding that a dog died after being hit by a speeding vehicle, and another broke its leg in an attack by a sanitation worker.

