Mumbai, March 12: School assembly news headlines today, March 12

National News Headlines

10 Sambhal Mosques Including Jama Masjid To Be Covered With Tarpaulin During Holi

Congress Calls Madhya Pradesh Govt’s Budget for 2025–26 As ‘Karz Ka Budget’

After Aman Sahu Encounter, Jharkhand Cops Crack Down on Gang; 3 Shooters Held

Karnataka BJP Shares Photo of Ranya Rao, Arrested for Gold Smuggling, With CM Siddaramaiah, Raises Questions

Oppn Stages Walkout As Maharashtra Govt ‘Fails’ To Increase Aid Under Ladki Bahin Yojana

International News Headlines

Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire During Talks With US in Saudi Arabia

India and Mauritius Announce Enhanced Strategic Partnership, Vow To Work Together in Safeguarding Larger Strategic Interests in IOR

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte en Route to The Hague To Face ICC Trail

Pakistan Train Hijack: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Baloch Militants Killed

India Repatriates 266 Nationals Lured by Cybercrime Centres in Southeast Asia

Business News Headlines

Sensex, Nifty End Flat in Highly Volatile Trade

India’s IT Services Firms Likely To Post 4 to 6% Revenue Growth in FY 2026

5G Services Now Available in 773 out of 776 Districts: Centre

Madhya Pradesh Presents INR 4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, Up 15% From Last Year

Entertainment News Headlines

‘Dupatta Killer’ To Explore the Gripping Tale of Goa’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is in Thailand for Next 25 Days for Shooting of Upcoming Project

Anurag Basu’s Anthology ‘Metro…in Dino’ To Release on July 4

‘September 5’, Based on Munich Olympics Hostage Crisis, To Open Second Edition of Red Lorry Film Festival

Aswin Kandasamy’s Fantasy Rom-Com Featuring Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh Goes on Floors

Sports News Headlines

Rohit Sharma Climbs to No 3, Shubman Gill Remains on Top in ODI Rankings After Champions Trophy Triumph

WPL 2025: Been a Tricky Season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Admits Ellyse Perry

Elina Svitolina, Andreeva, Iga Swiatek Reach Indian Wells Open Quarterfinals

UEFA Champions League: PSG Stun Liverpool on Penalties To Reach Quarterfinals; Barcelona, Bayern & Inter Also Prevail

