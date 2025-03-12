Mumbai, March 12: After nearly ten months in space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth on March 16. Originally planned as an eight-day mission, their stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was prolonged due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. But after such an extended period in microgravity, how will their bodies adjust to Earth’s gravity? Experts say Williams might develop physical challenges, including dizziness, nausea, and a strange condition called "baby feet." The recovery process can take weeks as their bodies readjust.

As per a Money Control report, former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao explained that prolonged space travel affects the human body in unexpected ways. One of the most peculiar effects is “baby feet,” a condition where astronauts lose the thick calluses on their soles due to weightlessness. Astronaut Terry Virts compared the feeling to having the flu, describing extreme discomfort and balance issues. Let’s learn what "baby feet" are and why astronauts experience these challenges after spending months in space. Sunita Williams Return To Earth Landing Date Confirmed: NASA Reveals When 'Stuck-in-Space' Indian-Origin Astronaut Will Come Back on Earth With Barry Wilmore.

What is 'Baby Feet'?

"Baby feet" is a condition experienced by astronauts after prolonged space missions, where the thick calluses on their soles disappear due to the lack of friction and pressure in microgravity. In space, astronauts do not walk but instead float, causing their feet to soften over time. Once back on Earth, their feet become extremely sensitive, similar to that of a newborn. This makes standing and walking initially uncomfortable, requiring time for the skin to toughen up again. Who Spent Longest Time in Space? As Sunita Williams Prepares for Homecoming, List of Astronauts Who Completed Longest Single Spaceflight.

NASA has confirmed that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth on March 16 aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, following Crew-9’s launch on March 12. Their mission, originally planned for just eight days, was extended to nearly ten months due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Despite the delay and health challenges they may face, NASA has a structured recovery plan in place to help them readjust to Earth's gravity.

