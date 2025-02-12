Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said with the goal of making the state a USD 350-billion dollar economy, the state government is working to implement the MoUs signed under the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' on the ground at all costs.

Sharma was reviewing the implementation of MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit at the chief minister's residence on Wednesday.

He directed that the MoUs should be implemented on the ground by setting quarterly targets for their implementation.

It is noteworthy that the implementation of MoUs worth more than Rs 1.66 lakh crore has started on the ground in the state.

