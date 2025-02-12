Jaipur, February 12: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level 2025 results on February 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

To qualify for the examination, the SC, and ST candidates must acquire 35 per cent in the exam. For the general, OBC, and EWS candidates, they must score 40 per cent to pass the examination. CBSE Board Exams 2025 FAQs: Pre-Board Impact, Exam Rules and Passing Criteria, All Frequently Asked Questions Answered Here.

How To Check RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2025?

Visit rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Results’ section.

Select ‘CET Graduation Level Result 2025’.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click Submit, and your result will appear.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

How To Search Results by Name?

Log in to the SSO portal using your SSO ID and password.

Go to the ‘Result’ section.

Click ‘CET Graduation Level Result 2025’.

Enter your name and submit.

Download and print your result.

The RSMSSB CET exam was held on September 27-28, 2024, across multiple centers in 11 districts of Rajasthan. The test is a qualifying exam for government job recruitments. Eligibility criteria include a graduation degree for the graduation-level exam and Class 12 qualification for the senior secondary level. The age limit is 18-40 years, with relaxations for reserved categories. JEE Main Results Out: NTA Announces Joint Entrance Examination BE and B.Tech Paper at jeemain.nta.nic.in; 14 out of 12 Lakh Candidates Score 100% in Paper 1.

Over 38 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Exam. Candidates should download their results only from the official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).