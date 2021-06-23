New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Hindalco Industries on Wednesday said the process for statutory approval has been initiated for its solar power projects at four locations.

The total capacity of the projects is 42 MW, Hindalco Industries said in an investor presentation.

"Statutory approval process has been initiated for Solar projects at four location totaling 42 MW," it said.

The company further said a 20 MW renewable hybrid with storage project with potential of supplying round-the-clock power is under active consideration for its Dahej, Gujarat unit.

In September last year, an additional 2.3 MW solar facility was commissioned in Alupuram, Kerala, taking the total renewable capacity of Hindalco to 49 MW, in line with company's target of 100 MW by FY22, it said.

The company had earlier said solar projects at five sites which were under different phases of implementation were expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of ongoing fiscal.

Hindalco had also said feasibility study for additional 60 MW solar projects, including floating and with storage option, has been initiated.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 18 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is an industry leader in aluminium and copper.

