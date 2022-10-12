New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWRE) on Wednesday said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,212 crore from NTPC REL.

The order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) is for its proposed 1,255 MWac/1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, SWRE said in a BSE filing.

SWRE has emerged as the lowest bidder in a competitive bidding against the tender invited by NTPC REL and has been awarded the contract on 01.10.2022 with total value of Rs 2,212 crore (including taxes & duties and including O&M for 3 years), it said, adding that the contract agreement for the project has been signed between NTPC REL and SWRE.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning along with a 3-year operation and maintenance contract.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, SWRE group, said, "We are excited to win this prestigious order from NTPC REL which is our largest domestic order till date. This win demonstrates the trust and leadership of SWRE's project management capabilities and global expertise."

Chandra Kishore Thakur, CEO – Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe, said, "This order is paramount for India's growing need for clean and sustainable energy in line with the government's vision."

