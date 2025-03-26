Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Stubble burning is a national concern, and the Punjab government is committed to addressing it, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday.

While presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the Vidhan Sabha here, Cheema said, "We are actively exploring and implementing eco-friendly alternatives to curb this issue, ensuring both environmental protection and the well-being of our farmers."

In a decisive move towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, the state government has committed Rs 60 crore in capital subsidies to support industries transitioning to paddy stubble-based boilers, he said in his budget speech.

"This initiative is expected to utilize 3 million tonnes of paddy stubble annually, significantly curbing air pollution while promoting renewable energy solutions, " Cheema stated.

The enthusiastic response from industries, with over 25 stakeholders already expressing interest, highlights the potential for large-scale adoption.

This policy not only addresses the pressing issue of stubble burning but also fosters industrial innovation and environmental resilience, making Punjab a leader in sustainable development, said the FM.

Cheema said to promote sustainable crop residue management, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to support farmers, cooperatives, and gram panchayats.

"Assistance will be provided for the purchase of CRM (crop residue management) machines; establishment of custom hiring centres; and for the development of paddy straw supply chain centers. Additionally, awareness initiatives will be undertaken to educate and sensitize farmers on efficient residue management practices," he said.

Notably, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

Meanwhile, Cheema allocated Rs 14,524 crore for the agriculture and allied sectors in the next financial year which is five times higher than that in the last financial year.

"Government has always upheld a farmer-first approach, standing firmly with our farmers in support of their just demands. This year's budget reaffirms that commitment by introducing measures aimed at enhancing farmers' income and ensuring that agriculture becomes a sustainable and profitable venture," said Cheema.

To incentivize crop diversification, a new scheme covering three districts namely Bathinda, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur is being introduced for Kharif Maize crop.

"A total of about 21,000 hectares area will be diversified from paddy to kharif maize to encourage the production of ethanol to achieve the target of 20 percent blending of ethanol by year 2025 set by the government of India," said Cheema.

The farmers will get a subsidy of Rs 17,500 per hectare for switching to Kharif maize cultivation and will provide benefit to approx. 30,000 farmers. An amount of Rs 115 crore has been earmarked for this purpose and for various other initiatives aimed at crop diversification," he said.

On soil and water conservation, Cheema said to strengthen canal irrigation in Sangrur district, a major new initiative is proposed in 2025-26 for laying an extensive underground pipeline network, covering over 38,000 hectares and benefiting 20,000 farmer families.

To commence this project, an allocation of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked.

"Additionally, a new project is proposed for the reclamation of waterlogged land in Fazilka district, while efforts will also be made to develop irrigation infrastructure, provide micro-irrigation subsidies, and implement water harvesting projects in the Kandi area, benefiting 30,000 hectares," said Cheema.

Cheema proposed to install 40 deep tubewells in Rupnagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (S.B.S.) Nagar, Hoshiarpur, S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), and Pathankot, along with 167 shallow tubewells near the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

These initiatives will enhance irrigation across 7,877 hectares of agricultural land at a total cost of Rs 85 crore, ensuring better water availability for farmers in water-stressed regions, he said.

With groundwater extraction at an alarming 166 per cent and 117 out of 153 blocks overexploited, Punjab faces a severe water crisis, noted Cheema.

"To address this, the government has identified Rs 8,227 crore worth of surface water projects to expand canal irrigation in previously excluded areas. These projects will be executed in a phased manner to sustainable water management," he said.

