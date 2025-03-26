Mumbai, March 26: Google has become synonymous with searching for information online. When people want to search, they say, "Let's Google it." However, being one of the most popular companies and a household name, Google offers users to search for free without charging any money. Google Search is free for all users regardless of whether they have a paid subscription to its services or not.

Google is a tech giant that offers a wide range of online services to customers, such as searching, email, cloud, business suite, AI, and more. However, users may wonder why Google offers some of its services without charging an amount.

Why Is Google Free for Internet Users?

Google is free for internet users because the tech giant earns revenues from advertisements. Therefore, it is able to provide some of its services for free while offering paid plans for others. However, Google offers only its core products for free, such as Search, Gmail, and Drive (with a 15GB limitation). Since Google is an advertising company, it allows many other companies to post advertisements on its platforms, which helps it earn money.

However, some say that Google offers free services because of "You are the Product" or "When you're not paying for the product, You're the product itself". This means the customer is the product and not the other way around. This means that Google takes ads from the companies and shows them to the users so that they make up their minds to purchase the items or services by clicking on the ads. Google charges commissions from the companies that post ads for showing to the public.

Google provides free services to users because it collects personal data and shows relevant ads. This is applicable on its platforms such as YouTube, Gmail, and even Search. When a person searches for a product, let's say, a computer, smartphone, or any other, the tech giant reportedly asks companies for commission to show up on the top results.

