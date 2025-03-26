In a heartwarming gesture, Malayalam Superstar Mammootty has wished his fellow superstar Mohanlal, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and the entire cast and crew of their upcoming film, L2: Empuraan, saying he hoped the film crosses boundaries across the world and made Malayalam cinema proud. L2: Empuraan Plot Will Be Clear Even to Audiences Who Haven’t Watched Part 1, Says Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taking to his X timeline, Mammootty, who shares a close bond with Mohanlal, the other top star in the Malayalam film world, on Wednesday wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi.”

Mammootty's Post for 'L2: Empuraan'

Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi 😊 pic.twitter.com/ipPJ7SNO67 — Mammootty (@mammukka) March 26, 2025

It is a known fact that both superstars of Malayalam cinema – Mammootty and Mohanlal – share a deep bond of friendship. Only recently, news got leaked that Mohanlal had offered prayers at Sabarimala for Mammootty’s welfare and quick recovery.

Mammootty’s wishes to the Empuraan team on Wednesday brought a smile, not just to the faces of the unit members of Empuraan, but also to the faces of fans and film buffs.

Director Prithviraj, responding to Mammootty’s tweet, wrote, “Nothing..absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka!” L2 Empuraan: First Single 'Phir Zinda' From Lucifer Sequel out Now.

Prithviraj's Response

Nothing..absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka! ❤️❤️❤️ @mammukka https://t.co/SJKp54mMH3 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 26, 2025

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

Lucifer, the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

